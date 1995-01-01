SHP - Sint-Helena-pond

The Sint-Helena-pond is the currency of Sint-Helena. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sint-Helena-pond exchange rate is the SHP to USD rate. The currency code for Saint Helena Pound is SHP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Sint-Helena-pond rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Sint-Helena-pond
|Symbol
|£
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Saint Helena Pound
|Minor unit symbol
|p
|Top SHP conversion
|SHP to USD
|Top SHP chart
|SHP to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2
|Bank notes
|Freq used: £5, £10, £20
|Users
Sint-Helena
