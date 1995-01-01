shp
SHP - Sint-Helena-pond

The Sint-Helena-pond is the currency of Sint-Helena. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sint-Helena-pond exchange rate is the SHP to USD rate. The currency code for Saint Helena Pound is SHP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Sint-Helena-pond rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Sint-Helena-pond Stats

NameSint-Helena-pond
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Saint Helena Pound
Minor unit symbolp
Top SHP conversionSHP to USD
Top SHP chartSHP to USD chart

Sint-Helena-pond Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2
Bank notesFreq used: £5, £10, £20
Users
Sint-Helena

Why are you interested in SHP?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to SHP email updatesGet SHP rates on my phoneGet a SHP currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.07488
GBP / EUR1.18065
USD / JPY161.430
GBP / USD1.26905
USD / CHF0.903754
USD / CAD1.36727
EUR / JPY173.518
AUD / USD0.667016

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%