SHP - St.-Helena-Pfund

The St.-Helena-Pfund is the currency of St. Helena. The currency code for Saint Helena Pound is SHP, and the currency symbol is £.
|Name
|St.-Helena-Pfund
|Symbol
|£
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Saint Helena Pound
|Minor unit symbol
|p
|Coins
|Freq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2
|Bank notes
|Freq used: £5, £10, £20
|Users
St. Helena
