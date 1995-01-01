shp
SHP - St.-Helena-Pfund

The St.-Helena-Pfund is the currency of St. Helena. Our currency rankings show that the most popular St.-Helena-Pfund exchange rate is the SHP to USD rate. The currency code for Saint Helena Pound is SHP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find St.-Helena-Pfund rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

St.-Helena-Pfund Stats

NameSt.-Helena-Pfund
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Saint Helena Pound
Minor unit symbolp
Top SHP conversionSHP to USD
Top SHP chartSHP to USD chart

St.-Helena-Pfund Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2
Bank notesFreq used: £5, £10, £20
Users
St. Helena

Why are you interested in SHP?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to SHP email updatesGet SHP rates on my phoneGet a SHP currency data API for my business

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,07462
GBP / EUR1,18030
USD / JPY161,409
GBP / USD1,26837
USD / CHF0,903574
USD / CAD1,36778
EUR / JPY173,453
AUD / USD0,666672

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %