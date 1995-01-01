shp
SHP - Sterlina di Sant'Elena

The Sterlina di Sant'Elena is the currency of Sant'Elena. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sterlina di Sant'Elena exchange rate is the SHP to USD rate. The currency code for Saint Helena Pound is SHP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Sterlina di Sant'Elena rates and a currency converter.

Sterlina di Sant'Elena Stats

NameSterlina di Sant'Elena
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Saint Helena Pound
Minor unit symbolp
Top SHP conversionSHP to USD
Top SHP chartSHP to USD chart

Sterlina di Sant'Elena Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2
Bank notesFreq used: £5, £10, £20
Users
Sant'Elena

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07481
GBP / EUR1,18064
USD / JPY161,446
GBP / USD1,26896
USD / CHF0,903715
USD / CAD1,36734
EUR / JPY173,524
AUD / USD0,666996

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%