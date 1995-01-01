SHP - セントヘレナ島ポンド

The セントヘレナ島ポンド is the currency of セントヘレナ島. Our currency rankings show that the most popular セントヘレナ島ポンド exchange rate is the SHP to USD rate. The currency code for Saint Helena Pound is SHP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find セントヘレナ島ポンド rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|セントヘレナ島ポンド
|Symbol
|£
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Saint Helena Pound
|Minor unit symbol
|p
|Top SHP conversion
|SHP to USD
|Top SHP chart
|SHP to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2
|Bank notes
|Freq used: £5, £10, £20
|Users
セントヘレナ島
セントヘレナ島
