SHP - セントヘレナ島ポンド

The セントヘレナ島ポンド is the currency of セントヘレナ島. Our currency rankings show that the most popular セントヘレナ島ポンド exchange rate is the SHP to USD rate. The currency code for Saint Helena Pound is SHP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find セントヘレナ島ポンド rates and a currency converter.

セントヘレナ島ポンド Stats

Nameセントヘレナ島ポンド
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Saint Helena Pound
Minor unit symbolp
Top SHP conversionSHP to USD
Top SHP chartSHP to USD chart

セントヘレナ島ポンド Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2
Bank notesFreq used: £5, £10, £20
Users
セントヘレナ島

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07490
GBP / EUR1.18071
USD / JPY161.438
GBP / USD1.26915
USD / CHF0.903757
USD / CAD1.36732
EUR / JPY173.529
AUD / USD0.667037

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%