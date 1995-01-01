shp
SHP - Libra de Santa Helena

The Libra de Santa Helena is the currency of Santa Helena. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Libra de Santa Helena exchange rate is the SHP to USD rate. The currency code for Saint Helena Pound is SHP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Libra de Santa Helena rates and a currency converter.

Libra de Santa Helena Stats

NameLibra de Santa Helena
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Saint Helena Pound
Minor unit symbolp
Top SHP conversionSHP to USD
Top SHP chartSHP to USD chart

Libra de Santa Helena Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2
Bank notesFreq used: £5, £10, £20
Users
Santa Helena

