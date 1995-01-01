SHP - Libra de Santa Helena

The Libra de Santa Helena is the currency of Santa Helena. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Libra de Santa Helena exchange rate is the SHP to USD rate. The currency code for Saint Helena Pound is SHP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Libra de Santa Helena rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Libra de Santa Helena
|Symbol
|£
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Saint Helena Pound
|Minor unit symbol
|p
|Top SHP conversion
|SHP to USD
|Top SHP chart
|SHP to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2
|Bank notes
|Freq used: £5, £10, £20
|Users
Santa Helena
