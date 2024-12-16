Simplify your international payment process by assigning user roles to team members. Control who on your account can approve payments, manage recipients, or access sensitive information. Whether you're a startup or an enterprise, user roles make managing payments easier and more secure.
Not every team member needs full access to your business’s financial data. With user roles, you can limit or expand permissions, so only certain people have access to sensitive information or transaction capabilities.
Assign specific team members to manage recipient details for better organization. With customized permissions, they can update, add, or remove recipients, ensuring your lists remain accurate and secure.
We understand that businesses have many moving parts. Assigning user roles boosts security, simplifies workflows, and minimizes errors across your payment processes:
Increase security
Limit access to sensitive financial information and assign roles only to trusted users within your business.
Simplify workflow
Assign specific tasks, like payment approvals or recipient updates, to streamline team processes.
Minimize errors
Ensure payment requests are reviewed and approved by appropriate team members to avoid mistakes.
Prevent unauthorized transactions by assigning roles for submitting and approving payments. This ensures every transaction is reviewed before it’s processed, giving you peace of mind and control over your workflow.
User roles let you monitor payment activity without the need to manage each step. Easily track pending and approved payments in real-time for complete visibility into your financial workflows.
Create an account to assign user roles, ensuring every team member has the right access and responsibilities. Improve productivity with clear permissions and accountability across your business payments.