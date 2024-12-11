Place a limit order with Xe and protect your business from market fluctuations. Set your target currency exchange rate, and we’ll automatically process your transaction when the market reaches your desired rate.
How limit orders work
With Xe’s limit orders, you don’t need to constantly monitor the market. Set your desired exchange rate, and we’ll process the transfer once it’s reached, securing rates your business is comfortable with.
Placing a limit order with Xe offers more than just securing your desired currency exchange rate. Enjoy peace of mind, convenience, and protection against market risks when you set a target rate.
Protect against risk
When you place a limit order, you’ll avoid the risk of market volatility. If the market rate worsens, you won’t be affected because the order will only process at your target currency exchange rate or better.
Peace of mind
Once you set your rate, you can trust that your transfer will happen when the rate meets your target. If the rate is never reached, your transfer won’t process and your money will remain secure.
Convenience
Set your rate, and let the market do the work. You won’t have to manually check the market or make the transfer yourself. Let Xe handle the exchange while you focus on your business.
Control over exchange rates
When you place a limit order with Xe, you select the exact exchange rate you want for your currency conversion. This helps ensure a better rate for your transfer compared to the current market rate.
Real-time market monitoring
Our limit order system tracks currency exchange rates around the clock, so you don’t have to constantly check them yourself. When your target rate is reached, the transaction executes automatically, making it a simple and hassle-free way to send secure business payments.
Not sure where to set your target rate? Our experienced FX dealers can provide insights into market trends, helping you set realistic and strategic exchange rate goals. Get started and talk to our FX specialists today!
Flexible limit orders
We understand that plans can change. If your target exchange rate hasn’t been reached yet, you can adjust the send amount, desired rate, or recipient information. You can even cancel your order entirely if necessary.
Placing a limit order with Xe is simple. Just let us know the currency you have and the one you want to convert to. Then, set your target rate and let us handle the rest!
Log in to your account
Log in to your Xe account and locate the Market Orders tab. To place a limit order, select Create Order.
Set your order details
Specify the currency you have, the one you want, and your target exchange rate in the appropriate fields.
Add a recipient
Choose to add your recipient now or later. Review your limit order details, submit, and wait for your rate to hit!
Don’t let the market dictate your currency exchange rate. If your business transfer doesn’t need to be paid immediately, place a limit order to maximize your savings. With access to 190+ countries, you can set the rate that works best for your business.