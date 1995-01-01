shp
SHP - Sankthelenskt pund

The Sankthelenskt pund is the currency of Sankta Helena. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sankthelenskt pund exchange rate is the SHP to USD rate. The currency code for Saint Helena Pound is SHP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Sankthelenskt pund rates and a currency converter.

Sankthelenskt pund Stats

NameSankthelenskt pund
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Saint Helena Pound
Minor unit symbolp
Top SHP conversionSHP to USD
Top SHP chartSHP to USD chart

Sankthelenskt pund Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2
Bank notesFreq used: £5, £10, £20
Users
Sankta Helena

