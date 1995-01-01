SHP - 聖赫勒拿島鎊

The 聖赫勒拿島鎊 is the currency of 聖赫勒拿島. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 聖赫勒拿島鎊 exchange rate is the SHP to USD rate. The currency code for Saint Helena Pound is SHP , and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find 聖赫勒拿島鎊 rates and a currency converter.