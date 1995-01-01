shp
SHP - 聖赫勒拿島鎊

The 聖赫勒拿島鎊 is the currency of 聖赫勒拿島. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 聖赫勒拿島鎊 exchange rate is the SHP to USD rate. The currency code for Saint Helena Pound is SHP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find 聖赫勒拿島鎊 rates and a currency converter.

聖赫勒拿島鎊 Stats

Name聖赫勒拿島鎊
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Saint Helena Pound
Minor unit symbolp
Top SHP conversionSHP to USD
Top SHP chartSHP to USD chart

聖赫勒拿島鎊 Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2
Bank notesFreq used: £5, £10, £20
Users
聖赫勒拿島

