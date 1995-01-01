SHP - 聖赫勒拿島鎊

The 聖赫勒拿島鎊 is the currency of 聖赫勒拿島. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 聖赫勒拿島鎊 exchange rate is the SHP to USD rate. The currency code for Saint Helena Pound is SHP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find 聖赫勒拿島鎊 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|聖赫勒拿島鎊
|Symbol
|£
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Saint Helena Pound
|Minor unit symbol
|p
|Top SHP conversion
|SHP to USD
|Top SHP chart
|SHP to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2
|Bank notes
|Freq used: £5, £10, £20
|Users
聖赫勒拿島
聖赫勒拿島
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to SHP email updatesGet SHP rates on my phoneGet a SHP currency data API for my business