SHP - Livre de Sainte-Hélène

The Livre de Sainte-Hélène is the currency of Sainte-Hélène. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Livre de Sainte-Hélène exchange rate is the SHP to USD rate. The currency code for Saint Helena Pound is SHP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Livre de Sainte-Hélène rates and a currency converter.

Livre de Sainte-Hélène Stats

NameLivre de Sainte-Hélène
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Saint Helena Pound
Minor unit symbolp
Top SHP conversionSHP to USD
Top SHP chartSHP to USD chart

Livre de Sainte-Hélène Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2
Bank notesFreq used: £5, £10, £20
Users
Sainte-Hélène

