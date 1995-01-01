PLN - الزلوتي البولندي

The الزلوتي البولندي is the currency of بولندا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الزلوتي البولندي exchange rate is the PLN to USD rate. The currency code for Poland Zloty is PLN, and the currency symbol is zł. Below, you'll find الزلوتي البولندي rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|الزلوتي البولندي
|Symbol
|zł
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Grosze/Groszey
|Minor unit symbol
|gr
|Top PLN conversion
|PLN to USD
|Top PLN chart
|PLN to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: 1gr, 2gr, 5gr, 10gr, 20gr, 50gr, zł1, zł2, zł5
|Bank notes
|Freq used: zł10, zł20, zł50, zł100, zł200, zł500
|Central bank
|National Bank of Poland
|Users
بولندا
بولندا
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to PLN email updatesGet PLN rates on my phoneGet a PLN currency data API for my business