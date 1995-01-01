pln
PLN - الزلوتي البولندي

The الزلوتي البولندي is the currency of بولندا. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الزلوتي البولندي exchange rate is the PLN to USD rate. The currency code for Poland Zloty is PLN, and the currency symbol is zł. Below, you'll find الزلوتي البولندي rates and a currency converter.

الزلوتي البولندي Stats

Nameالزلوتي البولندي
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Grosze/Groszey
Minor unit symbolgr
Top PLN conversionPLN to USD
Top PLN chartPLN to USD chart

الزلوتي البولندي Profile

CoinsFreq used: 1gr, 2gr, 5gr, 10gr, 20gr, 50gr, zł1, zł2, zł5
Bank notesFreq used: zł10, zł20, zł50, zł100, zł200, zł500
Central bankNational Bank of Poland
Users
بولندا

