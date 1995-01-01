pln
PLN - Polsk zloty

The Polsk zloty is the currency of Polen. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Polsk zloty exchange rate is the PLN to USD rate. The currency code for Poland Zloty is PLN, and the currency symbol is zł. Below, you'll find Polsk zloty rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Polsk zloty Stats

NamePolsk zloty
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Grosze/Groszey
Minor unit symbolgr
Top PLN conversionPLN to USD
Top PLN chartPLN to USD chart

Polsk zloty Profile

CoinsFreq used: 1gr, 2gr, 5gr, 10gr, 20gr, 50gr, zł1, zł2, zł5
Bank notesFreq used: zł10, zł20, zł50, zł100, zł200, zł500
Central bankNational Bank of Poland
Users
Polen

Why are you interested in PLN?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to PLN email updatesGet PLN rates on my phoneGet a PLN currency data API for my business

Direktuppdaterade växelkurser

ValutaKursÄndra
EUR / USD1,07410
GBP / EUR1,18064
USD / JPY161,486
GBP / USD1,26813
USD / CHF0,904387
USD / CAD1,36812
EUR / JPY173,452
AUD / USD0,666518

Centralbankskurser

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY−0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %