PLN - Zloty polonês

The Zloty polonês is the currency of Polônia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Zloty polonês exchange rate is the PLN to USD rate. The currency code for Poland Zloty is PLN, and the currency symbol is zł. Below, you'll find Zloty polonês rates and a currency converter.

Zloty polonês Stats

NameZloty polonês
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Grosze/Groszey
Minor unit symbolgr
Top PLN conversionPLN to USD
Top PLN chartPLN to USD chart

Zloty polonês Profile

CoinsFreq used: 1gr, 2gr, 5gr, 10gr, 20gr, 50gr, zł1, zł2, zł5
Bank notesFreq used: zł10, zł20, zł50, zł100, zł200, zł500
Central bankNational Bank of Poland
Users
Polônia

Taxas de moeda em tempo real

MoedaTaxaAlterar
EUR / USD1,07460
GBP / EUR1,18053
USD / JPY161,455
GBP / USD1,26860
USD / CHF0,903902
USD / CAD1,36757
EUR / JPY173,500
AUD / USD0,666829

Taxas do Banco Central

MoedaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%