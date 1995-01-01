pln
PLN - Poolse zloty

The Poolse zloty is the currency of Polen. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Poolse zloty exchange rate is the PLN to USD rate. The currency code for Poland Zloty is PLN, and the currency symbol is zł. Below, you'll find Poolse zloty rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Poolse zloty Stats

NamePoolse zloty
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Grosze/Groszey
Minor unit symbolgr
Top PLN conversionPLN to USD
Top PLN chartPLN to USD chart

Poolse zloty Profile

CoinsFreq used: 1gr, 2gr, 5gr, 10gr, 20gr, 50gr, zł1, zł2, zł5
Bank notesFreq used: zł10, zł20, zł50, zł100, zł200, zł500
Central bankNational Bank of Poland
Users
Polen

Why are you interested in PLN?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to PLN email updatesGet PLN rates on my phoneGet a PLN currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.07488
GBP / EUR1.18070
USD / JPY161.436
GBP / USD1.26912
USD / CHF0.903774
USD / CAD1.36724
EUR / JPY173.525
AUD / USD0.667059

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%