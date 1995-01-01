pln
PLN - ポーランドズウォティ

The ポーランドズウォティ is the currency of ポーランド. Our currency rankings show that the most popular ポーランドズウォティ exchange rate is the PLN to USD rate. The currency code for Poland Zloty is PLN, and the currency symbol is zł. Below, you'll find ポーランドズウォティ rates and a currency converter.

ポーランドズウォティ Stats

Nameポーランドズウォティ
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Grosze/Groszey
Minor unit symbolgr
Top PLN conversionPLN to USD
Top PLN chartPLN to USD chart

ポーランドズウォティ Profile

CoinsFreq used: 1gr, 2gr, 5gr, 10gr, 20gr, 50gr, zł1, zł2, zł5
Bank notesFreq used: zł10, zł20, zł50, zł100, zł200, zł500
Central bankNational Bank of Poland
Users
ポーランド

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07459
GBP / EUR1.18056
USD / JPY161.465
GBP / USD1.26862
USD / CHF0.903860
USD / CAD1.36786
EUR / JPY173.509
AUD / USD0.666598

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%