PLN - Polnischer Zloty

The Polnischer Zloty is the currency of Polen. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Polnischer Zloty exchange rate is the PLN to USD rate. The currency code for Poland Zloty is PLN, and the currency symbol is zł. Below, you'll find Polnischer Zloty rates and a currency converter.

Polnischer Zloty Stats

NamePolnischer Zloty
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Grosze/Groszey
Minor unit symbolgr
Top PLN conversionPLN to USD
Top PLN chartPLN to USD chart

Polnischer Zloty Profile

CoinsFreq used: 1gr, 2gr, 5gr, 10gr, 20gr, 50gr, zł1, zł2, zł5
Bank notesFreq used: zł10, zł20, zł50, zł100, zł200, zł500
Central bankNational Bank of Poland
Users
Polen

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,07471
GBP / EUR1,18056
USD / JPY161,459
GBP / USD1,26875
USD / CHF0,903831
USD / CAD1,36743
EUR / JPY173,521
AUD / USD0,667003

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %