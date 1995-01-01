pln
PLN - 波蘭茲羅提

The 波蘭茲羅提 is the currency of 波蘭. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 波蘭茲羅提 exchange rate is the PLN to USD rate. The currency code for Poland Zloty is PLN, and the currency symbol is zł. Below, you'll find 波蘭茲羅提 rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

波蘭茲羅提 Stats

Name波蘭茲羅提
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Grosze/Groszey
Minor unit symbolgr
Top PLN conversionPLN to USD
Top PLN chartPLN to USD chart

波蘭茲羅提 Profile

CoinsFreq used: 1gr, 2gr, 5gr, 10gr, 20gr, 50gr, zł1, zł2, zł5
Bank notesFreq used: zł10, zł20, zł50, zł100, zł200, zł500
Central bankNational Bank of Poland
Users
波蘭

Why are you interested in PLN?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to PLN email updatesGet PLN rates on my phoneGet a PLN currency data API for my business

即時貨幣匯率

貨幣匯率變更
EUR / USD1.07472
GBP / EUR1.18070
USD / JPY161.433
GBP / USD1.26892
USD / CHF0.903784
USD / CAD1.36743
EUR / JPY173.495
AUD / USD0.666906

中央銀行匯率

貨幣Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%