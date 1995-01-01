pln
PLN - Zloty polacco

The Zloty polacco is the currency of Polonia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Zloty polacco exchange rate is the PLN to USD rate. The currency code for Poland Zloty is PLN, and the currency symbol is zł. Below, you'll find Zloty polacco rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Zloty polacco Stats

NameZloty polacco
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Grosze/Groszey
Minor unit symbolgr
Top PLN conversionPLN to USD
Top PLN chartPLN to USD chart

Zloty polacco Profile

CoinsFreq used: 1gr, 2gr, 5gr, 10gr, 20gr, 50gr, zł1, zł2, zł5
Bank notesFreq used: zł10, zł20, zł50, zł100, zł200, zł500
Central bankNational Bank of Poland
Users
Polonia

Why are you interested in PLN?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to PLN email updatesGet PLN rates on my phoneGet a PLN currency data API for my business

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07478
GBP / EUR1,18068
USD / JPY161,450
GBP / USD1,26897
USD / CHF0,903702
USD / CAD1,36736
EUR / JPY173,524
AUD / USD0,666999

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%