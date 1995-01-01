pln
PLN - Zloty polonais

The Zloty polonais is the currency of Pologne. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Zloty polonais exchange rate is the PLN to USD rate. The currency code for Poland Zloty is PLN, and the currency symbol is zł. Below, you'll find Zloty polonais rates and a currency converter.

Zloty polonais Stats

NameZloty polonais
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Grosze/Groszey
Minor unit symbolgr
Top PLN conversionPLN to USD
Top PLN chartPLN to USD chart

Zloty polonais Profile

CoinsFreq used: 1gr, 2gr, 5gr, 10gr, 20gr, 50gr, zł1, zł2, zł5
Bank notesFreq used: zł10, zł20, zł50, zł100, zł200, zł500
Central bankNational Bank of Poland
Users
Pologne

