pln
PLN - Zloty polaco

The Zloty polaco is the currency of Polonia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Zloty polaco exchange rate is the PLN to USD rate. The currency code for Poland Zloty is PLN, and the currency symbol is zł. Below, you'll find Zloty polaco rates and a currency converter.

Zloty polaco Stats

NameZloty polaco
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Grosze/Groszey
Minor unit symbolgr
Top PLN conversionPLN to USD
Top PLN chartPLN to USD chart

Zloty polaco Profile

CoinsFreq used: 1gr, 2gr, 5gr, 10gr, 20gr, 50gr, zł1, zł2, zł5
Bank notesFreq used: zł10, zł20, zł50, zł100, zł200, zł500
Central bankNational Bank of Poland
Users
Polonia

