PLN - 波兰兹罗提

The 波兰兹罗提 is the currency of 波兰. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 波兰兹罗提 exchange rate is the PLN to USD rate. The currency code for Poland Zloty is PLN, and the currency symbol is zł. Below, you'll find 波兰兹罗提 rates and a currency converter.

波兰兹罗提 Stats

Name波兰兹罗提
Symbol
Minor unit1/100 = Grosze/Groszey
Minor unit symbolgr
Top PLN conversionPLN to USD
Top PLN chartPLN to USD chart

波兰兹罗提 Profile

CoinsFreq used: 1gr, 2gr, 5gr, 10gr, 20gr, 50gr, zł1, zł2, zł5
Bank notesFreq used: zł10, zł20, zł50, zł100, zł200, zł500
Central bankNational Bank of Poland
Users
波兰

