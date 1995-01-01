kyd
KYD - الدولار الكايماني

The الدولار الكايماني is the currency of جزر كايمان. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الدولار الكايماني exchange rate is the KYD to USD rate. The currency code for Cayman Islands Dollar is KYD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find الدولار الكايماني rates and a currency converter.

الدولار الكايماني Stats

Nameالدولار الكايماني
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top KYD conversionKYD to USD
Top KYD chartKYD to USD chart

الدولار الكايماني Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent25
Bank notesFreq used: $1, $5, $10, $25, $50, $100
Central bankCayman Islands Monetary Authority
Users
جزر كايمان

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٣٢٨
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠٨١
USD / JPY١٦١٫٤٢٨
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٧٣٤
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٤٢٣٦
USD / CAD١٫٣٦٩٦٧
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٢٥٨
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٦٣٨٨

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜