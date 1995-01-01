KYD - الدولار الكايماني

The الدولار الكايماني is the currency of جزر كايمان. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الدولار الكايماني exchange rate is the KYD to USD rate. The currency code for Cayman Islands Dollar is KYD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find الدولار الكايماني rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|الدولار الكايماني
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|Cent
|Top KYD conversion
|KYD to USD
|Top KYD chart
|KYD to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent25
|Bank notes
|Freq used: $1, $5, $10, $25, $50, $100
|Central bank
|Cayman Islands Monetary Authority
|Users
جزر كايمان
