kyd
KYD - 开曼元

The 开曼元 is the currency of 开曼群岛. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 开曼元 exchange rate is the KYD to USD rate. The currency code for Cayman Islands Dollar is KYD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find 开曼元 rates and a currency converter.

开曼元 Stats

Name开曼元
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top KYD conversionKYD to USD
Top KYD chartKYD to USD chart

开曼元 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent25
Bank notesFreq used: $1, $5, $10, $25, $50, $100
Central bankCayman Islands Monetary Authority
Users
开曼群岛

