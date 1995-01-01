kyd
KYD - Dollaro delle Cayman

The Dollaro delle Cayman is the currency of Isole Cayman. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dollaro delle Cayman exchange rate is the KYD to USD rate. The currency code for Cayman Islands Dollar is KYD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dollaro delle Cayman rates and a currency converter.

Dollaro delle Cayman Stats

NameDollaro delle Cayman
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top KYD conversionKYD to USD
Top KYD chartKYD to USD chart

Dollaro delle Cayman Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent25
Bank notesFreq used: $1, $5, $10, $25, $50, $100
Central bankCayman Islands Monetary Authority
Users
Isole Cayman

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07290
GBP / EUR1,18084
USD / JPY161,505
GBP / USD1,26692
USD / CHF0,904470
USD / CAD1,37014
EUR / JPY173,278
AUD / USD0,665938

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%