KYD - Dollar des îles Caïmans

The Dollar des îles Caïmans is the currency of Îles Caïmans. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dollar des îles Caïmans exchange rate is the KYD to USD rate. The currency code for Cayman Islands Dollar is KYD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dollar des îles Caïmans rates and a currency converter.

Dollar des îles Caïmans Stats

NameDollar des îles Caïmans
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top KYD conversionKYD to USD
Top KYD chartKYD to USD chart

Dollar des îles Caïmans Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent25
Bank notesFreq used: $1, $5, $10, $25, $50, $100
Central bankCayman Islands Monetary Authority
Users
Îles Caïmans

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07456
GBP / EUR1,18051
USD / JPY161,482
GBP / USD1,26852
USD / CHF0,903824
USD / CAD1,36791
EUR / JPY173,521
AUD / USD0,666650

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %