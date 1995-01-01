kyd
KYD - Caymansk dollar

The Caymansk dollar is the currency of Caymanöarna. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Caymansk dollar exchange rate is the KYD to USD rate. The currency code for Cayman Islands Dollar is KYD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Caymansk dollar rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Caymansk dollar Stats

NameCaymansk dollar
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top KYD conversionKYD to USD
Top KYD chartKYD to USD chart

Caymansk dollar Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent25
Bank notesFreq used: $1, $5, $10, $25, $50, $100
Central bankCayman Islands Monetary Authority
Users
Caymanöarna

Why are you interested in KYD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to KYD email updatesGet KYD rates on my phoneGet a KYD currency data API for my business

Direktuppdaterade växelkurser

ValutaKursÄndra
EUR / USD1,07304
GBP / EUR1,18095
USD / JPY161,498
GBP / USD1,26721
USD / CHF0,903969
USD / CAD1,36999
EUR / JPY173,294
AUD / USD0,665638

Centralbankskurser

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY−0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %