KYD - 開曼群島元

The 開曼群島元 is the currency of 開曼群島. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 開曼群島元 exchange rate is the KYD to USD rate. The currency code for Cayman Islands Dollar is KYD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find 開曼群島元 rates and a currency converter.

開曼群島元 Stats

Name開曼群島元
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top KYD conversionKYD to USD
Top KYD chartKYD to USD chart

開曼群島元 Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent25
Bank notesFreq used: $1, $5, $10, $25, $50, $100
Central bankCayman Islands Monetary Authority
Users
開曼群島

