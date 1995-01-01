KYD - 開曼群島元

The 開曼群島元 is the currency of 開曼群島. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 開曼群島元 exchange rate is the KYD to USD rate. The currency code for Cayman Islands Dollar is KYD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find 開曼群島元 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|開曼群島元
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|Cent
|Top KYD conversion
|KYD to USD
|Top KYD chart
|KYD to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent25
|Bank notes
|Freq used: $1, $5, $10, $25, $50, $100
|Central bank
|Cayman Islands Monetary Authority
|Users
開曼群島
