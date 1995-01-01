kyd
KYD - ケイマン諸島ドル

The ケイマン諸島ドル is the currency of ケイマン諸島. Our currency rankings show that the most popular ケイマン諸島ドル exchange rate is the KYD to USD rate. The currency code for Cayman Islands Dollar is KYD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find ケイマン諸島ドル rates and a currency converter.

ケイマン諸島ドル Stats

Nameケイマン諸島ドル
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top KYD conversionKYD to USD
Top KYD chartKYD to USD chart

ケイマン諸島ドル Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent25
Bank notesFreq used: $1, $5, $10, $25, $50, $100
Central bankCayman Islands Monetary Authority
Users
ケイマン諸島

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07457
GBP / EUR1.18051
USD / JPY161.457
GBP / USD1.26854
USD / CHF0.903805
USD / CAD1.36790
EUR / JPY173.498
AUD / USD0.666680

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%