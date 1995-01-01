kyd
KYD - Kaiman-Dollar

The Kaiman-Dollar is the currency of Kaimaninseln. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kaiman-Dollar exchange rate is the KYD to USD rate. The currency code for Cayman Islands Dollar is KYD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Kaiman-Dollar rates and a currency converter.

Kaiman-Dollar Stats

NameKaiman-Dollar
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top KYD conversionKYD to USD
Top KYD chartKYD to USD chart

Kaiman-Dollar Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent25
Bank notesFreq used: $1, $5, $10, $25, $50, $100
Central bankCayman Islands Monetary Authority
Users
Kaimaninseln

