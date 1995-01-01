KYD - Kaiman-Dollar

The Kaiman-Dollar is the currency of Kaimaninseln. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kaiman-Dollar exchange rate is the KYD to USD rate. The currency code for Cayman Islands Dollar is KYD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Kaiman-Dollar rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Kaiman-Dollar
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|Cent
|Top KYD conversion
|KYD to USD
|Top KYD chart
|KYD to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent25
|Bank notes
|Freq used: $1, $5, $10, $25, $50, $100
|Central bank
|Cayman Islands Monetary Authority
|Users
Kaimaninseln
