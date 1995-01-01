kyd
KYD - Dólar de las Caimanes

The Dólar de las Caimanes is the currency of Islas Caimanes. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dólar de las Caimanes exchange rate is the KYD to USD rate. The currency code for Cayman Islands Dollar is KYD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dólar de las Caimanes rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Dólar de las Caimanes Stats

NameDólar de las Caimanes
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top KYD conversionKYD to USD
Top KYD chartKYD to USD chart

Dólar de las Caimanes Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent25
Bank notesFreq used: $1, $5, $10, $25, $50, $100
Central bankCayman Islands Monetary Authority
Users
Islas Caimanes

Why are you interested in KYD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to KYD email updatesGet KYD rates on my phoneGet a KYD currency data API for my business

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1,07451
GBP / EUR1,18055
USD / JPY161,461
GBP / USD1,26850
USD / CHF0,903870
USD / CAD1,36789
EUR / JPY173,491
AUD / USD0,666687

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %