KYD - Dólar de las Caimanes

The Dólar de las Caimanes is the currency of Islas Caimanes. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dólar de las Caimanes exchange rate is the KYD to USD rate. The currency code for Cayman Islands Dollar is KYD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dólar de las Caimanes rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Dólar de las Caimanes
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|Cent
|Top KYD conversion
|KYD to USD
|Top KYD chart
|KYD to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent25
|Bank notes
|Freq used: $1, $5, $10, $25, $50, $100
|Central bank
|Cayman Islands Monetary Authority
|Users
Islas Caimanes
|Divisa
|Tipo
|Cambiar
|EUR / USD
|1,07451
|▲
|GBP / EUR
|1,18055
|▲
|USD / JPY
|161,461
|▲
|GBP / USD
|1,26850
|▲
|USD / CHF
|0,903870
|▲
|USD / CAD
|1,36789
|▲
|EUR / JPY
|173,491
|▲
|AUD / USD
|0,666687
|▼