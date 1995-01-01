KYD - Dólar caimanês

The Dólar caimanês is the currency of Ilhas Caiman. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dólar caimanês exchange rate is the KYD to USD rate. The currency code for Cayman Islands Dollar is KYD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dólar caimanês rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Dólar caimanês
|Symbol
|$
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Cent
|Minor unit symbol
|Cent
|Top KYD conversion
|KYD to USD
|Top KYD chart
|KYD to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent25
|Bank notes
|Freq used: $1, $5, $10, $25, $50, $100
|Central bank
|Cayman Islands Monetary Authority
|Users
Ilhas Caiman
