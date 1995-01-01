kyd
KYD - Dólar caimanês

The Dólar caimanês is the currency of Ilhas Caiman. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dólar caimanês exchange rate is the KYD to USD rate. The currency code for Cayman Islands Dollar is KYD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dólar caimanês rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Dólar caimanês Stats

NameDólar caimanês
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top KYD conversionKYD to USD
Top KYD chartKYD to USD chart

Dólar caimanês Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent25
Bank notesFreq used: $1, $5, $10, $25, $50, $100
Central bankCayman Islands Monetary Authority
Users
Ilhas Caiman

Why are you interested in KYD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to KYD email updatesGet KYD rates on my phoneGet a KYD currency data API for my business

Taxas de moeda em tempo real

MoedaTaxaAlterar
EUR / USD1,07470
GBP / EUR1,18054
USD / JPY161,460
GBP / USD1,26873
USD / CHF0,903791
USD / CAD1,36744
EUR / JPY173,521
AUD / USD0,667003

Taxas do Banco Central

MoedaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%