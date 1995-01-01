kyd
KYD - Caymaneilandse dollar

The Caymaneilandse dollar is the currency of Caymaneilanden. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Caymaneilandse dollar exchange rate is the KYD to USD rate. The currency code for Cayman Islands Dollar is KYD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Caymaneilandse dollar rates and a currency converter.

Caymaneilandse dollar Stats

NameCaymaneilandse dollar
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top KYD conversionKYD to USD
Top KYD chartKYD to USD chart

Caymaneilandse dollar Profile

CoinsFreq used: Cent1, Cent5, Cent10, Cent25
Bank notesFreq used: $1, $5, $10, $25, $50, $100
Central bankCayman Islands Monetary Authority
Users
Caymaneilanden

