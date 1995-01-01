jep
JEP - الجنيه الجيرزي

The الجنيه الجيرزي is the currency of جيرسي. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الجنيه الجيرزي exchange rate is the JEP to USD rate. The currency code for Jersey Pound is JEP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find الجنيه الجيرزي rates and a currency converter.

الجنيه الجيرزي Stats

Nameالجنيه الجيرزي
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Penny
Minor unit symbolp
Top JEP conversionJEP to USD
Top JEP chartJEP to USD chart

الجنيه الجيرزي Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p50
Rarely used: p20
Bank notesFreq used: £1, £5, £10, £20, £50
Users
جيرسي

