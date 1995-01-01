jep
JEP - 澤西島鎊

The 澤西島鎊 is the currency of 澤西島. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 澤西島鎊 exchange rate is the JEP to USD rate. The currency code for Jersey Pound is JEP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find 澤西島鎊 rates and a currency converter.

澤西島鎊 Stats

Name澤西島鎊
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Penny
Minor unit symbolp
Top JEP conversionJEP to USD
Top JEP chartJEP to USD chart

澤西島鎊 Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p50
Rarely used: p20
Bank notesFreq used: £1, £5, £10, £20, £50
Users
澤西島

