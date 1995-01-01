JEP - Livre de Jersey

jep
The Livre de Jersey is the currency of Jersey. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Livre de Jersey exchange rate is the JEP to USD rate. The currency code for Jersey Pound is JEP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Livre de Jersey rates and a currency converter.

Livre de Jersey Stats

NameLivre de Jersey
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Penny
Minor unit symbolp
Top JEP conversionJEP to USD
Top JEP chartJEP to USD chart

Livre de Jersey Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p50
Rarely used: p20
Bank notesFreq used: £1, £5, £10, £20, £50
Users
Jersey

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07451
GBP / EUR1,18055
USD / JPY161,461
GBP / USD1,26850
USD / CHF0,903870
USD / CAD1,36789
EUR / JPY173,491
AUD / USD0,666687

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %