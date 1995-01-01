JEP - Libra de Jersey

jep
The Libra de Jersey is the currency of Jersey. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Libra de Jersey exchange rate is the JEP to USD rate. The currency code for Jersey Pound is JEP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Libra de Jersey rates and a currency converter.

NameLibra de Jersey
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Penny
Minor unit symbolp
Top JEP conversionJEP to USD
CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p50
Rarely used: p20
Bank notesFreq used: £1, £5, £10, £20, £50
Users
Jersey

Tipos de divisa en tiempo real

DivisaTipoCambiar
EUR / USD1,07457
GBP / EUR1,18026
USD / JPY161,432
GBP / USD1,26827
USD / CHF0,903615
USD / CAD1,36773
EUR / JPY173,470
AUD / USD0,666630

Tipos de cambio del Banco Central

DivisaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %