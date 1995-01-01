jep
JEP - ジャージーポンド

The ジャージーポンド is the currency of ジャージー. Our currency rankings show that the most popular ジャージーポンド exchange rate is the JEP to USD rate. The currency code for Jersey Pound is JEP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find ジャージーポンド rates and a currency converter.

ジャージーポンド Stats

Nameジャージーポンド
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Penny
Minor unit symbolp
Top JEP conversionJEP to USD
Top JEP chartJEP to USD chart

ジャージーポンド Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p50
Rarely used: p20
Bank notesFreq used: £1, £5, £10, £20, £50
Users
ジャージー

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07391
GBP / EUR1.18051
USD / JPY161.519
GBP / USD1.26776
USD / CHF0.904360
USD / CAD1.36853
EUR / JPY173.456
AUD / USD0.666399

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%