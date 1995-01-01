JEP - Libra de Jersey

jep
The Libra de Jersey is the currency of Jersey. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Libra de Jersey exchange rate is the JEP to USD rate. The currency code for Jersey Pound is JEP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Libra de Jersey rates and a currency converter.

Libra de Jersey Stats

NameLibra de Jersey
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Penny
Minor unit symbolp
Top JEP conversionJEP to USD
Top JEP chartJEP to USD chart

Libra de Jersey Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p50
Rarely used: p20
Bank notesFreq used: £1, £5, £10, £20, £50
Users
Jersey

Taxas de moeda em tempo real

MoedaTaxaAlterar
EUR / USD1,07458
GBP / EUR1,18052
USD / JPY161,458
GBP / USD1,26856
USD / CHF0,903848
USD / CAD1,36788
EUR / JPY173,499
AUD / USD0,666679

Taxas do Banco Central

MoedaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%