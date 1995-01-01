JEP - Jersey-pond

jep
The Jersey-pond is the currency of Jersey. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Jersey-pond exchange rate is the JEP to USD rate. The currency code for Jersey Pound is JEP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Jersey-pond rates and a currency converter.

Jersey-pond Stats

NameJersey-pond
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Penny
Minor unit symbolp
Top JEP conversionJEP to USD
Top JEP conversionJEP to USD

Jersey-pond Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p50
Rarely used: p20
Bank notesFreq used: £1, £5, £10, £20, £50
Users
Jersey

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.07353
GBP / EUR1.18015
USD / JPY161.561
GBP / USD1.26692
USD / CHF0.904604
USD / CAD1.36888
EUR / JPY173.440
AUD / USD0.666178

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%