JEP - 泽西岛镑

The 泽西岛镑 is the currency of 泽西岛. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 泽西岛镑 exchange rate is the JEP to USD rate. The currency code for Jersey Pound is JEP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find 泽西岛镑 rates and a currency converter.

泽西岛镑 Stats

Name泽西岛镑
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Penny
Minor unit symbolp
Top JEP conversionJEP to USD
Top JEP chartJEP to USD chart

泽西岛镑 Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p50
Rarely used: p20
Bank notesFreq used: £1, £5, £10, £20, £50
Users
泽西岛

实时货币汇率

货币汇率更改
EUR / USD1.07460
GBP / EUR1.18018
USD / JPY161.409
GBP / USD1.26823
USD / CHF0.903575
USD / CAD1.36770
EUR / JPY173.450
AUD / USD0.666701

央行汇率

货币Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%