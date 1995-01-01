JEP - Jersey Pound

The Jersey Pound is the currency of Jersey. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Jersey Pound exchange rate is the JEP to USD rate. The currency code for Pounds is JEP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Jersey Pound rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Jersey Pound
|Symbol
|£
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Penny
|Minor unit symbol
|p
|Top JEP conversion
|JEP to USD
|Top JEP chart
|JEP to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p50
Rarely used: p20
|Bank notes
|Freq used: £1, £5, £10, £20, £50
|Users
Jersey
Jersey
