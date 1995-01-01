jep
JEP - Sterlina di Jersey

The Sterlina di Jersey is the currency of Jersey. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sterlina di Jersey exchange rate is the JEP to USD rate. The currency code for Jersey Pound is JEP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Sterlina di Jersey rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Sterlina di Jersey Stats

NameSterlina di Jersey
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Penny
Minor unit symbolp
Top JEP conversionJEP to USD
Top JEP chartJEP to USD chart

Sterlina di Jersey Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p50
Rarely used: p20
Bank notesFreq used: £1, £5, £10, £20, £50
Users
Jersey

Why are you interested in JEP?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to JEP email updatesGet JEP rates on my phoneGet a JEP currency data API for my business

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07455
GBP / EUR1,18023
USD / JPY161,429
GBP / USD1,26821
USD / CHF0,903613
USD / CAD1,36774
EUR / JPY173,463
AUD / USD0,666648

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%