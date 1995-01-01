jep
JEP - Jersey-pund

The Jersey-pund is the currency of Jersey-. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Jersey-pund exchange rate is the JEP to USD rate. The currency code for Jersey Pound is JEP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Jersey-pund rates and a currency converter.

Jersey-pund Stats

NameJersey-pund
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Penny
Minor unit symbolp
Top JEP conversionJEP to USD
Top JEP chartJEP to USD chart

Jersey-pund Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p50
Rarely used: p20
Bank notesFreq used: £1, £5, £10, £20, £50
Users
Jersey-

