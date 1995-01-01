JEP - Jersey-pund

The Jersey-pund is the currency of Jersey-. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Jersey-pund exchange rate is the JEP to USD rate. The currency code for Jersey Pound is JEP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Jersey-pund rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Jersey-pund
|Symbol
|£
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Penny
|Minor unit symbol
|p
|Top JEP conversion
|JEP to USD
|Top JEP chart
|JEP to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p50
Rarely used: p20
|Bank notes
|Freq used: £1, £5, £10, £20, £50
|Users
Jersey-
Jersey-
