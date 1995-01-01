GGP - الجنيه الجيرنسي

The الجنيه الجيرنسي is the currency of جيرنسي. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الجنيه الجيرنسي exchange rate is the GGP to USD rate. The currency code for Guernsey Pound is GGP , and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find الجنيه الجيرنسي rates and a currency converter.