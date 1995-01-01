ggp
GGP - الجنيه الجيرنسي

The الجنيه الجيرنسي is the currency of جيرنسي. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الجنيه الجيرنسي exchange rate is the GGP to USD rate. The currency code for Guernsey Pound is GGP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find الجنيه الجيرنسي rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

الجنيه الجيرنسي Stats

Nameالجنيه الجيرنسي
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Penny
Minor unit symbolp
Top GGP conversionGGP to USD
Top GGP chartGGP to USD chart

الجنيه الجيرنسي Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2
Bank notesFreq used: £1, £5, £10, £20, £50
Users
جيرنسي

Why are you interested in GGP?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to GGP email updatesGet GGP rates on my phoneGet a GGP currency data API for my business

آخر أسعار صرف العملات

العملةالسعرتغيير
EUR / USD١٫٠٧٤٦٨
GBP / EUR١٫١٨٠٥٦
USD / JPY١٦١٫٤٦٠
GBP / USD١٫٢٦٨٧٣
USD / CHF٠٫٩٠٣٨٥٢
USD / CAD١٫٣٦٧٤٥
EUR / JPY١٧٣٫٥١٩
AUD / USD٠٫٦٦٦٩٩١

أسعار البنك المركزي

العملةInterest Rate
JPY؜-٠٫١٠٪؜
CHF١٫٧٥٪؜
EUR٤٫٥٠٪؜
USD٥٫٥٠٪؜
CAD٥٫٠٠٪؜
AUD٤٫٣٥٪؜
NZD٥٫٥٠٪؜
GBP٥٫٢٥٪؜