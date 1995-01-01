GGP - الجنيه الجيرنسي

The الجنيه الجيرنسي is the currency of جيرنسي. Our currency rankings show that the most popular الجنيه الجيرنسي exchange rate is the GGP to USD rate. The currency code for Guernsey Pound is GGP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find الجنيه الجيرنسي rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|الجنيه الجيرنسي
|Symbol
|£
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Penny
|Minor unit symbol
|p
|Top GGP conversion
|GGP to USD
|Top GGP chart
|GGP to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2
|Bank notes
|Freq used: £1, £5, £10, £20, £50
|Users
جيرنسي
جيرنسي
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to GGP email updatesGet GGP rates on my phoneGet a GGP currency data API for my business