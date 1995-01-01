ggp
GGP - Guernsey-pund

The Guernsey-pund is the currency of Guernsey-. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guernsey-pund exchange rate is the GGP to USD rate. The currency code for Guernsey Pound is GGP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Guernsey-pund rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Guernsey-pund Stats

NameGuernsey-pund
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Penny
Minor unit symbolp
Top GGP conversionGGP to USD
Top GGP chartGGP to USD chart

Guernsey-pund Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2
Bank notesFreq used: £1, £5, £10, £20, £50
Users
Guernsey-

Direktuppdaterade växelkurser

ValutaKursÄndra
EUR / USD1,07455
GBP / EUR1,18041
USD / JPY161,431
GBP / USD1,26841
USD / CHF0,903780
USD / CAD1,36775
EUR / JPY173,465
AUD / USD0,666637

Centralbankskurser

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY−0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %