GGP - Guernsey-pund

The Guernsey-pund is the currency of Guernsey-. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guernsey-pund exchange rate is the GGP to USD rate. The currency code for Guernsey Pound is GGP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Guernsey-pund rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Guernsey-pund
|Symbol
|£
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Penny
|Minor unit symbol
|p
|Top GGP conversion
|GGP to USD
|Top GGP chart
|GGP to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2
|Bank notes
|Freq used: £1, £5, £10, £20, £50
|Users
Guernsey-
Guernsey-
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to GGP email updatesGet GGP rates on my phoneGet a GGP currency data API for my business