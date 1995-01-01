ggp
GGP - 格恩西島鎊

The 格恩西島鎊 is the currency of 格恩西島. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 格恩西島鎊 exchange rate is the GGP to USD rate. The currency code for Guernsey Pound is GGP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find 格恩西島鎊 rates and a currency converter.

格恩西島鎊 Stats

Name格恩西島鎊
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Penny
Minor unit symbolp
Top GGP conversionGGP to USD
Top GGP chartGGP to USD chart

格恩西島鎊 Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2
Bank notesFreq used: £1, £5, £10, £20, £50
Users
格恩西島

