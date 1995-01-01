GGP - 格恩西島鎊

The 格恩西島鎊 is the currency of 格恩西島. Our currency rankings show that the most popular 格恩西島鎊 exchange rate is the GGP to USD rate. The currency code for Guernsey Pound is GGP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find 格恩西島鎊 rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|格恩西島鎊
|Symbol
|£
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Penny
|Minor unit symbol
|p
|Top GGP conversion
|GGP to USD
|Top GGP chart
|GGP to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2
|Bank notes
|Freq used: £1, £5, £10, £20, £50
|Users
格恩西島
格恩西島
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to GGP email updatesGet GGP rates on my phoneGet a GGP currency data API for my business