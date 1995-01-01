GGP - Sterlina di Guernsey

ggp
The Sterlina di Guernsey is the currency of Guernsey. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sterlina di Guernsey exchange rate is the GGP to USD rate. The currency code for Guernsey Pound is GGP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Sterlina di Guernsey rates and a currency converter.

Sterlina di Guernsey Stats

NameSterlina di Guernsey
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Penny
Minor unit symbolp
Top GGP conversionGGP to USD
Top GGP chartGGP to USD chart

Sterlina di Guernsey Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2
Bank notesFreq used: £1, £5, £10, £20, £50
Users
Guernsey

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07451
GBP / EUR1,18059
USD / JPY161,482
GBP / USD1,26855
USD / CHF0,903870
USD / CAD1,36742
EUR / JPY173,513
AUD / USD0,666930

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%