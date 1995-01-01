ggp
GGP - Guernseypond

The Guernseypond is the currency of Guernsey. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guernseypond exchange rate is the GGP to USD rate. The currency code for Guernsey Pound is GGP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Guernseypond rates and a currency converter.

Guernseypond Stats

NameGuernseypond
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Penny
Minor unit symbolp
Top GGP conversionGGP to USD
Top GGP chartGGP to USD chart

Guernseypond Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2
Bank notesFreq used: £1, £5, £10, £20, £50
Users
Guernsey

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.07462
GBP / EUR1.18048
USD / JPY161.479
GBP / USD1.26856
USD / CHF0.903980
USD / CAD1.36785
EUR / JPY173.528
AUD / USD0.666697

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%