GGP - ガーンジーポンド

The ガーンジーポンド is the currency of ガーンジー. Our currency rankings show that the most popular ガーンジーポンド exchange rate is the GGP to USD rate. The currency code for Guernsey Pound is GGP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find ガーンジーポンド rates and a currency converter.

ガーンジーポンド Stats

Nameガーンジーポンド
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Penny
Minor unit symbolp
Top GGP conversionGGP to USD
Top GGP chartGGP to USD chart

ガーンジーポンド Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2
Bank notesFreq used: £1, £5, £10, £20, £50
Users
ガーンジー

