GGP - Guernsey-Pfund

The Guernsey-Pfund is the currency of Guernsey. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guernsey-Pfund exchange rate is the GGP to USD rate. The currency code for Guernsey Pound is GGP, and the currency symbol is £. Below, you'll find Guernsey-Pfund rates and a currency converter.

Guernsey-Pfund Stats

NameGuernsey-Pfund
Symbol£
Minor unit1/100 = Penny
Minor unit symbolp
Top GGP conversionGGP to USD
Top GGP chartGGP to USD chart

Guernsey-Pfund Profile

CoinsFreq used: p1, p2, p5, p10, p20, p50, £1, £2
Bank notesFreq used: £1, £5, £10, £20, £50
Users
Guernsey

Live-Wechselkurse

WährungKursÄndern
EUR / USD1,07461
GBP / EUR1,18054
USD / JPY161,471
GBP / USD1,26863
USD / CHF0,903904
USD / CAD1,36751
EUR / JPY173,519
AUD / USD0,666880

Kurse der Zentralbank

WährungInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %